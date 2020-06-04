MTNL Offering 28GB Data For 28 Days At Rs. 251 News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL is not very active in terms of bringing new plans in the country. However, it seems the operator is now trying to get into the tariff war by launching the same value prepaid pack. This new pack is valid for 28 days and offers data daily.

MTNL Newly Launched Prepaid Plan: Detail

The newly launched pack is priced at Rs. 251, where you get 1GB data daily for 28 days. This plan ships unlimited calling along with 100 messages. This plan is already listed on the companies Mumbai website, reports Telecomtalk. According to the report, once the daily data end, the operator will charge you 3 paise for using 10KB data.

This plan is named as STV 251, and it is available via e-recharge and message. All you need to do is to send a message on 444 along with SUB RCH'.

There are other special tariff vouchers in Mumbai. The first one is known as STV 98, where it is offering 750MB of 3G data per day for only 28 days. It includes unlimited calling, (local and STD facilities). This plan also ships 100 messages per day. This STV can be also accessed by sending a message to 444. But, the major drawback with these plans is that these are available for 3G users only as the operator is still struggling to get the 4G spectrum.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 Plans: Details

If we compare MTNL's STV 251 with other operators, then, others are offering much more data benefits. Let's talk about Airtel Rs. 251 voucher, where you get 50GB data until the plan ends. Reliance Jio is offering only 30GB data for 30 days.On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea is offering 50GB data for only 28 days. The Rs. 251 has become very popular as all operators are launching the same value plan.

