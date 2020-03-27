MTNL Offering One Month Free Access To Corporate Servers Amid Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL has announced the launch of a new offer for its enterprises customers. The state-run telecom operator MTNL is now providing free access to the office server. The company has designed this offer for its corporate clients.

"The employees of MTNL's corporate customers using its broadband connection will be able to avail this service free for one month," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar were quoted by PTI.

Adding to that, "Many organizations have their main server on MTNL MPLS Network. Employees of such organizations who have MTNL Broadband can be enabled with MTNL VPNoBB (Virtual Private Network Over Broadband). Through this, they can access their office servers. This will be a secure medium."

The new offer will allow employees to work from home. This facility is completely free for one month for all corporate servers. It is worth mentioning that MTNL charges Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,500 for every single connection.

Meanwhile, the operator has launched a double data benefit for its customers in Delhi and Mumbai. This service is also valid for one month. This offer is specially designed for its broadband users. Notably, the company has not launched any benefit for its prepaid and postpaid customers.

"MTNL has doubled free data in all the broadband plans of landline as well as mobile for one month will effect from today so that people are encouraged to work from home," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar said. However, the company is offering free broadband services to its landline users.

Earlier, MTNL launched two 1 Gbps broadband plans for its customers in Delhi. The plans are priced at Rs. 2,990 and Rs. 4,990. The first plan is valid for six months and offering 4TB data for the entire period, while the other plan ships 8TB data for six months.

