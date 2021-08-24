MTNL Revising Special Tariff Plans In Mumbai: Know New Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though MTNL is serving only in Delhi and Mumbai, it is expanding its offering daily. The telecom operator has increased the validity of three special tariff plans, such as STV 196, STV 259, and STV 409. These plans are now valid up to November 15, 2021, which means users of these plans will get a benefit for additional 90 days.

Notably, this benefit is specially designed for MTNL users in Mumbai, which means users in Delhi will not get the same benefit. So, let's take a look at the benefits these plans are providing.

MTNL Revised Prepaid Special Tariff Vouchers: Check Details

The first revised plan is priced at Rs. 196, which is also known as the STV 196. This special tariff plan offers unlimited calling, 100 messages per day for 28 days. The other pack of Rs. 259 ships 2GB of data, along with unlimited calling and 100 messages per day for 35 days. On the other hand, the STV 409 is providing unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and 3GB of data.

Apart from these packs, the telecom has revised STV, 153, STV 329, STV 399, and STV 1499. The first STV 153 plan is providing 1GB of data, 100 messages every day, and calling facilities for 28 days. The second plan is known as STV 329, which offers 2GB of data, 100 messages per day, and calling for 45 days.

The STV 399 plan offers ships 1GB of data for 28 days. It includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The other pack of Rs. 1,499 offers similar offers, such as voice calls, 100 messages per day, and 2GB of data. It is worth noting that these revised plans are already valid from August 14 to November 11, 2021.

These packs are already reflecting on the company's website. It is important to note that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has taken Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) Mumbai operations, which is why we expect that soon the former will make some changes in the prepaid plans as it is very active in revising plans and bringing new offers.

