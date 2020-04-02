ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No Additional Spectrum Required To Handle Networks, Says COAI

    By
    |

    After demanding for extra spectrum during a lockdown, COAI has said that at present, there is no need for an additional spectrum to maintain or to handle the demand. Notably, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), represents all private players such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea including Reliance Jio.

    No Additional Spectrum Required To Handle Networks, Says COAI

     

    "Operators believe there is no present need to request for any additional spectrum. Based on the present condition of Member networks, we believe there is no such present need and Operators remain confident the steps they have taken presently can maintain the relatability and quality of their networks and services," COAI, Director-General Rajan Mathews said.

    The COAI also believes that the Department of Telecommunication has taken enough steps to help the sector or to ease the pressure at this moment. "Over the past few days, the industry, in concern with actions coordinated with the DoT, has seen a flattening of traffic demand on member's networks. Some of these actions relate to streaming services reducing their content from HD to SD, local municipalities working with Operators to bring sealed towers back online, some redistribution of traffic on the network, among other things," Mathews said.

    The statement comes after the government official said that so far only 10 percent of traffic has been increased. It is worth noting that operators are launching many plans to help their customers. Besides, the operators have come up with free talk time and extended the validity of prepaid plans until April 22, 2020.

    In fact, Jio has announced special offers for its JioPhone users, where it is offering 100 minutes of free talk time and 100 messages until April 17, 2020. The Jio is offering four plans to its JioPhone customers. The plans start with Rs. 98 and goes up to Rs. 597. These plans provide access to all Jio applications.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: coai
    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X