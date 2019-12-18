Just In
- 16 min ago National Broadband Mission Aims To Connect Rural Areas To The Internet By 2022
-
- 23 min ago JBL Reflect Eternal Headphones Uses Solar Panels For Unlimited Battery Life
- 41 min ago ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G With SD 865 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Maruti Wagon R Sales Milestone: Tall-Boy Crosses 1 Lakh Units Since Launch In India
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Arhaan And Rashami Are Faking Their Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli
- Sports Maxwell is a three-dimensional player, will return to squad soon: Finch
- News CAA: Protests outside Jamia enters 3rd day
- Finance RBI Now Plans To Make RTGS Available 24x7
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Actress Whose Fashion Is Only Getting Stronger With Time
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka During The Christmas Holidays
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
No Free Calls: TRAI Defers Scrapping IUC Charges
The Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI) has come up with a new consultation paper where the regulator has decided to continue to interconnection charges (IUC) for one year. This means there will be no free calls until January 2021, and callers have to pay 6 paise per minute.
"On the basis of comments received from stakeholders in writing and during the open house discussion, and its own analysis, the Authority has prescribed the revised date of applicability of Bill and Keep (BAK) regime, i.e. zero termination charges in respect of wireless to wireless domestic calls, with effect from January 1, 2021," TRAI said in a statement on Tuesday.
The development came after two years when TRAI decided to remove IUC from January 1, 2020. This decision will help Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, as both have posted the biggest loss in Q2 FY20. Besides, TRAI also stated that almost all telecom operators have revised tariffs from December and now hikes range between 15 to 50 percent. Accordingly, TRAI has decided to float this consultation paper so that all stakeholders can participate and give their views on this issue.
"We have highlighted that tariff correction is necessary for improving the financial health of the industry. The only option available is for the Regulator to intervene and correct the anomalous pricing situation prevailing in the market place," Rajan S Mathews, DG, COAI, said in a statement. He said, "We believe that such Regulation will ensure that the Telecom industry remains healthy and robust. It will also provide confidence to investors to make available needed resources."
For the unaware, doing away with IUC means more outgoing calls to the other networks than the incoming ones. Furthermore, TRAI wants all stakeholder's opinions by 17th January 2020 and counter-comments by 31st January 2020.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,985
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,591
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,899
-
34,985
-
15,999
-
25,999
-
47,200
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
9,999
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990
-
33,530
-
14,030
-
6,990
-
20,340
-
12,790