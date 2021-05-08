No Relation Between 5G Trials And COVID-19 Cases, Says COAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since the Government allowed 5G trials in India, some baseless rumors have been spreading on social media platforms. These rumors claim that the 5G trials have aggravated COVID-19 cases in the country. Notably, World Health Organisation also cleared that viruses do not travel over radio waves.

The firm said that adverse health effects cannot be linked to wireless technologies. "We would like to clarify that these rumors are absolutely FALSE. We urge people not to fall for such baseless misinformation. Several countries in the world have already rolled out 5G networks and people are using these services safely," said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

He said that World Health Organisation has already cleared that there is no relation between the upcoming technology and COVID-19. He added that they have also shared this concern with the Department of Telecommunication.

In addition, COAI said that currently, telecom operators are not conducting any 5G trials in the country. In fact, telecom operators have not installed any 5G towers. The firm states that telecom services are playing an important role as it allows people to remain connected.

Mobile data has been increased due to online classes, e-health consultations, and working from home. Furthermore, the industry body said there are multiple messages on the social media platforms and regional media platforms, which claims the same.

5G Trials In India

The industry body views come at that time when DoT allowed 13 applicants or companies to conduct 5G trials without any Chinese gear vendors. Trials are expected to be complete in six months and the Government notified six bands for the same.

These bands include a mid-band like 3.2-3.67 GHz, a millimeter-wave band like 26-28 GHz, 800 MHz, and 700 MHz band, which is the most efficient for testing the network. Even though people are facing network issues while using the 4G network, Reliance Jio and Airtel said that they are working on 5G services.

There are anti-5G technology groups in all countries, which is why citizens in the United Kingdom are burning 5G towers. However, you should know that there is no relation between 5G and increasing COVID-19 cases in India. These claims are baseless and you should not fall for the same. Also, the 5G deployment is not going to start soon in India.

