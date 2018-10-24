Nokia signs MOU with BSNL to explore public safety initiatives in India

State-run telecom operator BSNL and Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the public safety space.

Under the agreement, Nokia will become BSNL's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) technology partner for public safety projects. The collaboration will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country and supports the Indian government's Smart Cities Mission, Nokia said.

Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said: "Our technology partnership with Nokia is a crucial step in this direction. We have a longstanding working relationship with Nokia, and this project starts a new chapter in our journey. Nokia's innovation and leadership in mission-critical communications will allow us to deliver a best-in-class public safety network."

Under the agreement, Nokia and BSNL will explore public safety opportunities for various industry segments including Smart City deployment, border-related activities, and mines and quarries in remote areas with limited connectivity.

In addition to that, they will establish a mission-critical government network, allowing ministers and other officials to communicate securely across the country. The companies will also work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help them leverage the benefits of LTE technology in public safety communications systems.

"We have been working closely with BSNL for more than 25 years and this agreement further strengthens our relationship. This is the first time our public safety solution will be used in India, and we are excited to leverage our ViTrust critical communications portfolio, working with BSNL to enhance public safety work and aid vital rescue operations," JP Singh, head of Nokia's customer team for the Government Business in India, said.

BSNL will leverage the Nokia ViTrust critical communications portfolio, in particular, the Nokia Ultra Compact Network, Nokia and BSNL will explore solutions that help first responders more swiftly locate people and assist affected communities.