Not a single mobile phone faces disconnect threat: DoT

The Government today clarified that there is no threat of disconnection of mobile numbers issued using Aadhaar.

"The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a joint statement today clarified that a few news reports in the media which stated that 50 Crore mobile numbers, almost half of the total mobiles in circulation, are at the risk of disconnection, are completely untrue and imaginary," joint statement said.

The news report tries to create unnecessary panic among mobile users by claiming that "they stare a prospect of disconnection if SIM cards procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification are not backed up by a fresh identification," it said.

The joint statement also clarifies that the Supreme Court in its judgment in Aadhaar case has nowhere directed that the mobile number which has been issued through Aadhaar eKYC has to be disconnected.

Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for panic or fear at all. People should not believe in such rumors, it said.

The Court has also not asked to delete all the eKYC data of telecom customers after 6 months. What the Apex Court has asked that UIDAI should not keep authentication log for more than 6 months. The restriction is on UIDAI and not on the telecom companies. Therefore, there is no need for telecom companies to delete authentication logs.

So in the light of the verdict, if anybody wishes to get her/his Aadhaar eKYC replaced by the fresh KYC, s/he may request the service provider for delinking of her/his Aadhaar by submitting fresh OVDs as per earlier DOT Circulars on mobile KYC. But in any case, his mobile number will not be disconnected.

The Joint Statement said that what Supreme Court has done is that it has prohibited the issue of new SIM cards through Aadhaar eKYC authentication process due to lack of a law. There is no direction to deactivate the old mobile phones.

The statement also pointed out that the Department of Telecom and UIDAI are in a process to bring out a completely hassle-free and digital process for issuing new SIM cards through a mobile App which will be fully compliant of the Supreme Court judgment in Aadhaar Case.

In the proposed process, a live photograph of the person with latitude, longitude, and time stamp will be captured. The photo of her ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc., will be captured. The SIM card agent will be authenticated through OTP and SIM card will be issued. This process will be completely hassle-free and digital.

The statement reiterates that there is no need to panic or get confused by the reports that have appeared in the media.