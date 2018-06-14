Want to buy a new SIM card? Then follow these rules set by DoT

If you are in the market for getting a new SIM card, then you have to have a new set of rules prescribed by the DoT (department of telecom). Now, the only way to get a new SIM card (from June 1) is through e-KYC (electronic-know your customer) processor, where your credentials will be verified through the biometric authentication.

DoT recently made a pact that the Aadhar number if not mandatory to get a new SIM card connection and now, considering the e-KYC process, one can only get a new SIM connection using Aadhar card, as non of the ID cards (in India) have an option of Biometric authentication. However, this time around the complete Aadhar number will not be shared with the telecom operator instead, a limited KYC will be carried out, which only shares the required data with the operator using the virtual ID.

What is a virtual ID and limited e-KYC?

A virtual ID is a 16 digit random number, which will be assigned by UIDAI/Aadhar. One can generate the virtual ID by visiting the below mentioned URL. However, to generate a virtual ID, one has to have a mobile number that is synced to Aadhar for OTP verification. If you don't have a number mapped to your Aadhar, then visit a nearby Aadhar center to update your mobile number. This virtual ID will work as a filter between your Aadhar number and the company that requires your details by only sharing the bare bore information.

Generate Virtual ID using Aadhar Number

Limited e-KYC is a process, where the telecom operator will get information about your address and name. Limited e-KYC is a paperless process and will be completed in just a matter of seconds. A user has to present his Virtual ID and the authenticity will be verified using biometric confirmation process. Where only a limited data will be shared with the operator and your Aadhar number will not be disclosed.

Whats in for customers?

For those who are highly worried about the data breach, this is a great step taken by DoT as it will not share the complete details, which makes the Aadhar number anonymous. Do not that no one can track back the Aadhar number using the virtual ID, which is also a great initiative as the virtual ID is valid for a single day and a user has to generate a new virtual ID and the old one cannot be used again after 24 hours of time frame.