Now Get 102GB 4G Data And 1000 Minutes For Calling Free From Reliance Jio

In less than four of its operators, Reliance Jio is serving more than 388 million customers in the country, despite the fact that it has put a cap on outgoing calls on other networks. But still, the operator is offering plans with more data benefits, if we compare it with other operators. In fact, the company has recently revised its plans along with its 4G vouchers.

So, today we will give you a complete list of all those 4G data vouchers plans by Reliance Jio, where you can get extra data on the existing plans. The 4G voucher plans are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 251. These vouchers are providing data up to 102GB along with 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks.

Reliance Jio 4G Vouchers: Details

The first 4G voucher of Rs. 11 data voucher ships 800 MB data. This data is known as additional data that has been allocated to you, once you opt for this voucher. Besides, this voucher ships 75 minutes for calling on non-Jio numbers.

Then, there's an Rs. 21 vouchers, where Reliance Jio offers 2GB data and 200 minutes for outgoing calls. The Rs. 51 4G voucher 6GB data until the validity of existing plans along with 500 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. The Rs. 101 4G voucher ships 12GB data until the plan exists. It also includes 1000 minutes for calling. Earlier, this plan used to offer 6GB data and 500 minutes for calling.

The Rs 251 voucher which is the most expensive voucher amongst all packs. This plan is valid for 51 days and offers 102GB data for the entire period. However, users can use only 2GB data per day. This plan is somehow similar to the company's other plans, which have been designed for those who are working from home due to the lockdown.

These 4G vouchers are externally good at this point, and if you are running out of your data you can choose any one of them. The most interesting part of these plans that it offers 2GB data per day which means you can listen to 400 songs, watch four SD videos, and use the internet for 24 hours.

