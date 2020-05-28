Now You Can Extend Validity Of Your Prepaid Plans By Paying Rs. 2 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with new ways to retain its prepaid customers. Now, the telco will allow you to extend the validity of your plans by three days with just Rs. 2. This is the first time that any telecom company has launched an extension offer at such a nominal price.

The state-run telecom operator is already offering the same benefit at Rs. 19, which enables you to extend services by 30 days. The company has already shared this information, and this service is available in all circles, where BSNL is operating, reports Gadgets 360. However, the company will deduct money from your existing prepaid plan.

BSNL Launches Rs. 1,498 Special Tariff Plans For 365 Days

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has launched a new special tariff plan at Rs. 1,498. The new STV is offering 91GB data without any FUP for one year. Notably, these STVs are specially designed for offering data benefits. So, you'll not get any calling and SMS benefits with these packs. In fact, this STV is the most expensive voucher launched by BSNL.

Coming to the other vouchers, then there are priced at Rs. 48, Rs. 96, Rs. 98, Rs. 198 and Rs. 247, where the operator is offering 5GB data for 30 days, 11GB data for again 30 days, and 2GB data every day for only 20 days along with Eros Now subscription.

The Rs. 198 special tariff voucher 2GB data every day for 56 days. On the other hand, the company is offering STVs for only calling purposes, such as Rs. 247, which ships unlimited calling along with 3GB data, and 100 messages. Then, some plans are only available in limited circles, such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These plans will cost you Rs. 228 and Rs. 268, where you get 40GB data for only one month.

BSNL Offering Google Home Mini And Nest Mini With Annual Broadband plans

Apart from that, the company has announced that it is providing Google Home Mini and Nest Mini to its broadband customers. The broadband plans start at Rs. 799, and that goes up to Rs. 14, 388 yearly plan. These plans provide unlimited calling and data benefits.

