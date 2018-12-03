ENGLISH

Oppo completes world's first 5G multiparty video call

This latest milestone of completing the world's first multiparty 5G video call once again demonstrates OPPO's technological edge in the development of 5G smartphones

    Chinese smartphone maker Oppo today said it has successfully completed the world's first multiparty video call on a smartphone via the 5G network at 12:57 am local time. Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat.

    Oppo completes world's first 5G multiparty video call

     

    In the footage released by the company revealed that the video call was made on an R15 Pro that supported 5G networks. and lasted for more than 17 minutes on a 5G network with a bandwidth of 100 MHz.

    For the 5G test, OPPO used Keysight's UXM test set and 5G New Radio (NR) network emulation solutions for protocol and RF performance validation in sub-6GHz frequency bands (FR1).

    This latest milestone of completing the world's first multiparty 5G video call once again demonstrates OPPO's technological edge in the development of 5G smartphones and brings the company a step closer to being one of the first manufacturers to release 5G handsets commercially in 2019.

    OPPO focuses relentlessly on the development of frontier technologies like 5G. "5G is a trend OPPO must embrace. In addition to striving to become the first manufacturer to launch 5G smartphones, OPPO's exploration of application opportunities in the 5G+ era will ultimately determine the value of 5G," Tony Chen, Founder, President and CEO of OPPO stressed at the recent 2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition in Shenzhen, "OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences."

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 21:19 [IST]
