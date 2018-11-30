Oppo foldable phone and 5G smartphone pegged for early 2019 launch

Oppo is reportedly up for an innovation next year. As per a recent report, the company is gearing up to announce its own foldable smartphone as early as February around the MWC 2019 tech show. This is not the first time that the Chinese brand is being speculated to be working on its own foldable smartphone. We have already come across reports regarding such a device in the making but the timelines weren't out so long.

Apart from the foldable smartphone, there are claims that it also working on a 5G smartphone. This device is likely to be out in the European market in the first half of 2019. And, it also believed to be prepping a smartphone with a hole to house the selfie camera in 2020.

Oppo foldable smartphone launch

As per a Dutch blog Tweakers.net, Chuck Wang, the Oppo product manager said that the company is working on a foldable smartphone. It is reported that this device might be announced around MWC 2019 late in February next year. However, the details regarding its specifications, pricing and release date remain a mystery.

The blog post goes on stating that the company is also working on a 5G capable smartphone as well. This device is slated to be launched sometime in the first half of next year. It is said that it could belong to the Find series of devices.

As mentioned above, the post adds that Wang has stated that an Oppo smartphone featuring an all-screen design and a hole for the selfie camera is pegged for 2020 announcement.

Foldable smartphones from Chinese brands

Samsung created the foldable smartphone buzz but the company is yet to launch the device. Recently, the company announced the first-ever foldable smartphone form factor featuring the new Infinity Flex Display design.

Eventually, the Chinese smartphone brands such as Oppo and Xiaomi are gearing up to launch such smartphones. Earlier this year, there were reports that these brands are working with suppliers in China in order to source components such as hinges and foldable displays for these upcoming smartphones. Though Oppo is likely to unveil this device sometime in the first quarter of next year, there is no clarity on the design that it might feature.