Just In
- 3 hrs ago Apple iPhone SE (2020) Cashback Offer: Available For As Low As Rs. 38,900
-
- 3 hrs ago Apple HomePod Available For Purchase In India
- 4 hrs ago Thunderbolt Vulnerability Allows Hacking In Just Five minutes, Leaves Millions Of PCs At Risk
- 4 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco F2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone SE (2020) And More
Don't Miss
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
- News 'Working to open up economy': PM Modi after marathon meet with CMs
- Movies Crime Patrol Fame Actor Shafique Ansari Passes Away After Battling Cancer, In Mumbai
- Sports You cannot take things lightly and that has been biggest lesson: Shakib
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Will Rival Hyundai Venue: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Osteoarthritis Knee Osteoarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
- Travel The Impact Of The Lockdown On Global Tourism
- Finance Receiving Inflated Phone Bills Amid Lockdown: TRAI Has This Advice For You
Prepaid Plans That Are Offering 56GB Data For 28 Days
All private players such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio have a long list of prepaid plans in the country. All operators are offering a lot of benefits with their prepaid plans. In fact, the companies have revised and launched new plans, especially for the lockdown to offer more data to users.
Besides, the company has announced the launch of double data benefits with their existing plans as most of the people are using mobile data. So, today, we will list out all plans that offer 56GB data per day for the entire duration.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan With 56GB Data: Details
Reliance Jio is offering 2GB with two plans. The plans are available at Rs. 249, and Rs. 444 where you will get 2GB data per day. The first plan of Rs. 249 offers free calling on the same network and access to Jio apps for 28 days. The second plan is priced at Rs. 444, which ships free calling minutes for Jio network along with 2,000 minutes for the other network for 56 days.
Airtel Plans That Offers 56GB Data: Details
Airtel is always known for offering best plans whether its postpaid or prepaid. The telco is providing three plans, such as Rs. 298, Rs. 349, and Rs. 449. The first plan in this list is offering unlimited calling along with 2GB data for 28 days. Then, Rs. 349 ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. There's an Rs. plan of 449 is offering similar benefits. The best part of these plans is unlimited calling on all networks.
Vodafone-Idea Plans Offering 56GB Data For 28 Days: Details
The operator is struggling to clear or pay its dues. But, still, the telco is not behind both Airtel and Reliance Jio for offering benefits to people. Currently, the operator is offering double data with its prepaid plans. The telco is providing two plans in this category. These plans are available at Rs. 299 and Rs 449. The Rs. 299 comes with free 100 messages, unlimited calling, and access to OTT apps like Vodafone Play and Zee5. This plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs. 449 ship 4GB data.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
55,710