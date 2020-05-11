Prepaid Plans That Are Offering 56GB Data For 28 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

All private players such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio have a long list of prepaid plans in the country. All operators are offering a lot of benefits with their prepaid plans. In fact, the companies have revised and launched new plans, especially for the lockdown to offer more data to users.

Besides, the company has announced the launch of double data benefits with their existing plans as most of the people are using mobile data. So, today, we will list out all plans that offer 56GB data per day for the entire duration.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan With 56GB Data: Details

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB with two plans. The plans are available at Rs. 249, and Rs. 444 where you will get 2GB data per day. The first plan of Rs. 249 offers free calling on the same network and access to Jio apps for 28 days. The second plan is priced at Rs. 444, which ships free calling minutes for Jio network along with 2,000 minutes for the other network for 56 days.

Airtel Plans That Offers 56GB Data: Details

Airtel is always known for offering best plans whether its postpaid or prepaid. The telco is providing three plans, such as Rs. 298, Rs. 349, and Rs. 449. The first plan in this list is offering unlimited calling along with 2GB data for 28 days. Then, Rs. 349 ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. There's an Rs. plan of 449 is offering similar benefits. The best part of these plans is unlimited calling on all networks.

Vodafone-Idea Plans Offering 56GB Data For 28 Days: Details

The operator is struggling to clear or pay its dues. But, still, the telco is not behind both Airtel and Reliance Jio for offering benefits to people. Currently, the operator is offering double data with its prepaid plans. The telco is providing two plans in this category. These plans are available at Rs. 299 and Rs 449. The Rs. 299 comes with free 100 messages, unlimited calling, and access to OTT apps like Vodafone Play and Zee5. This plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs. 449 ship 4GB data.

Best Mobiles in India