Qualcomm hopes for faster deployment of 5G technology in India: Report

Mobile Chipset maker Qualcomm seems hopeful that the deployment of 5G technology would be at same pace 4G networks were rolled out in India, PTI reported.

"He is extremely happy with the pace at which India transitioned from 3G to 4G," PTI quoted Qualcomm Incorporated President Cristiano Amon.

He said "When it happened, it happened very very fast. It's remarkable what Reliance Jio has done and I think it clearly surprised everyone in the industry."

Meanwhile, the chipmaker has unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, the world's first 7 nanometer PC platform.

However, it is currently sampling to customers and is expected to begin shipping in commercial devices in Q3 of 2019.

The Snapdragon 8cx features the new octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 495 CPU, the fastest Kryo CPU ever designed and built by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Kryo 495 allows for faster multi-tasking and increased productivity for users, disrupting the performance expectations of current thin, light and fanless PC designs.

It is the first Snapdragon Compute platform for PCs to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, designed to deliver lightning-fast charging for consumers on the go.

Snapdragon 8cx is also equipped with Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology, a suite of technologies that includes advanced audio codecs, smart power amplifiers and a suite of advanced audio and voice software technologies.

According to the company this technology suite allows PCs built on the Snapdragon 8cx platform to deliver high definition Bluetooth wireless audio, and further increases the accessibility and choice of voice assistants like Cortana and Alexa for consumers using their PCs.