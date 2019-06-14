DCC Wants TRAI To Reconsider Recommendations On Spectrum Auctions: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Digital Communication Commission ( DCC)- the apex decision- making the body of the Telecom Department has approved the terms and conditions for 5G trials in the country.

The decision-making body also said that TRAI should reconsider all its recommendations on spectrum auctions, including pricing and quantum of airwaves that will be put on offer.

"The DCC didn't go into the issue of pricing as such... it only said if these recommendations are capable enough to sell all the spectrum and also if they are in line with 5G and broadband for all objects of the Central government.," IANS quoted official

"But now that the recommendations are going back to Trai, we are asking them to review the entire architecture... they will look at the reserve price, participation, greater competition and meeting policy objectives. But Trai may or may not revise the recommendations... it is up to them. They may stick to their stand," an official added.

5G Auction In India

The base price of 5G recommended by TRAI is very high and most of the telcos are not willing to spend that much.

The TRAI proposes 20MHz blocks in a 3,300-3,600MHz band at a price of Rs 492 crore per unit in 5G spectrum bands.

In fact, research firm Care Ratings had also warned lukewarm participation in the auctions.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal has also said that "DoT can keep trying. They had two failed auctions and do they want to have five more failed auctions after them. Spectrum is required, the spectrum will be bought, India will get into 5G but the only thing that will stand in the way is right pricing for spectrum in India," PTI reported earlier.

Testing 5G With Gear Makers

Telecom companies are testing 5G networks with gear makers State-run telecom operator BSNL has signed MOU with Ericsson and Ciena to develop new 5G use cases in areas like agriculture and education, especially for rural areas.

Bharti Airtel and Huawei conducted India's first 5G network trial set up at the telco's Network Experience Centre in Manesar.