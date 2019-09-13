Redmi K20 Pro Overpriced Controversy: Xiaomi Blames Fake Accounts News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi is planning to take action against 900 fake Twitter accounts that tried to disgrace its Redmi K20 smartphone, by calling it overpriced. Months later, Xiaomi's chief marketing officer, Anuj Sharma posted a series of tweets to confirm that there were 900+ bots/fake accounts that were contributing to the #overpriced trend.

The tweet reads: "The 900+ bots/fake accounts, 487 were created in July 2019 itself. Out of these fake accounts, 137 accounts tweeted more than 100 times a day." Adding to that, the RedmiK20 overpriced trend was a massive effort to show a good product in a bad light.

Sharma revealed that the company will not share the handle name because the matter has been escalated to the legal team and Twitter India for further action. He also shared that the Redmi K20 series is now the second-highest selling smartphone among all phones in India.

Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that Realme also criticized the action against Xiaomi. "We have received similar kind of backlash when we launched our flagship device Realme X," Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India was quoted by ET. "It's good to see that other industry players are also raising the same concerns as we did long back," he added.

On the other hand, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K20 Pro will get a new update (Android 10) in October. However, there is no information about the exact date. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro launched in India with a starting price of Rs 27,999. While the other model is priced at Rs. 30,999. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 6GB RAM and two different inbuilt storages-- 64GB and 128GB .

