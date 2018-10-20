ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Reliance Industries acquires 12.7% stake in rapid transit system skyTran

Reliance has made a strategic investment into SkyTran as part of SkyTran's recently concluded Preferred Stock financing

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL said that it has successfully acquired 12.7 percent shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) in SkyTran Inc. ("SkyTran").

    Reliance Industries acquires 12.7% stake in skytran

    SkyTran is a venture-funded technology company developing state of the art technology in the field of Personal Rapid Transit Systems.

    Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said: "Our partnership with SkyTran reflects our commitment to invest in futuristic technologies. Reliance is well-poised to capitalize on its existing business portfolio and capabilities to accelerate the development of SkyTran across the world and especially in India."

    Reliance has made a strategic investment into SkyTran as part of SkyTran's recently concluded Preferred Stock financing, with an option to further invest an amount up to $25 million in convertible notes, subject to SkyTran's Board approved the company said in a statement.

    It said Reliance has made the investment in SkyTran with the aim to foster an exclusive partnership in India, where it would work closely with SkyTran to develop pilot implementations followed by implementation of its network in India at

    Reliance would play an active role in advancing the SkyTran solution, especially in Telecom (4G/5G/IoT/Giga Fiber), Digital Platforms and Services, Advanced Materials & Electric Batteries.

    John Cole, Founder, and CEO at SkyTran, said "We are excited to be working with Reliance. Reliance brings tremendous infrastructure and technical expertise and the ability to execute on the largest scale. We believe our partnership with Reliance has the potential to improve the lives of people in India and across the globe."

    Read More About: reliance reliance jio telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue