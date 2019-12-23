ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ Bundles 1.5GB Data And Other Benefits

    As we are approaching the onset of a new year, Reliance Jio just announced the launch of the 2020 Happy New Year Offer. As a part of this offer, the telco offers unlimited services for a year for users who pay Rs. 2,020. This new offer will go into effect starting from December 24, 2019.

    Reliance Jio '2020 Happy New Year Offer' Bundles 1.5GB Data

     

    Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer

    Notably, the Jio '2020 Happy New Year Offer' is available for both JioPhone and smartphone users. For the latter, Jio offers 1.5GB of daily data, free SMS, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps. This plan has a validity period of 365 days.

    The unlimited voice calling benefit is restricted only to the Jio numbers, which means Jio to Jio calling. And, there is a limit of 12,000 minutes of voice calling benefits to the non-Jio numbers for the whole period. It is clear that the FUP is applicable only for the off-network calls.

    New Year Offer For JioPhone Users

    On the other hand, the new JioPhone buyers can get a new JioPhone and 12 months of service on paying an amount of Rs. 2,020. As per this offer, users of the smart feature phone will get unlimited voice calling benefits, 0.5GB of data per day, SMS benefits and a free subscription to Jio suite of apps. This offer meant for the JioPhone users is also valid for 12 months.

    Notably, this is not the first time that the company has come up with offers for JioPhone users. During Diwali, JioPhone users got a similar offer worth Rs. 699 for a limited time period.

    What We Think

    Reliance Jio along with other telcos hiked the pricing of their prepaid tariff plans by around 40% earlier this month. Given that the company has come up with interesting offers on account of the New Year, we can expect the benefits to be appealing for those who are in need of long-term plans.

     

    Also, it comes with a specific number of free voice calling minutes to non-Jio numbers. As the off-network voice calls cost 6 paise per minute, it becomes useful for subscribers as they need not pay an additional cost.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 21:46 [IST]
