Reliance Jio 4G coverage to reach 99 percent Indian population soon

Reliance Jio keeps on expanding its 4G network coverage in India. The company is close to reaching 99 per cent population in the upcoming next few months, according to an official statement.

The company claims that it is the only network in the country who deploy tri-band (850MHz/ 1800MHz/ 2300MHz) 4G across all its network sites. The company also said its VoLTE network is supporting 2X traffic growth over the past year. The company has also maintained a low call drop rate of 0.12 per cent.

"We have seen drive happening on indoor small cells. But that doesn't mean that outdoor isn't happening. Outdoor is happening at a good speed basis the site availability and so on... We will continue to expand on this piece of the network [indoor] because there are places where it's more value to go that way," Srini Sundararajan, Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung India, had told ET.

Yesterday, it has been reported that Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has a jump of 65 per cent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of a rise in customer base.

Its standalone revenue from operations of Rs.10,383 crore (12.4 per cent QoQ growth). The company added 27.9 million (as against a previous four-quarter average of 28.4 million).

