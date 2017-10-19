Reliance Jio 4G prepaid and postpaid plans revised from today; read in detail

Reliance Jio is bringing some significant changes to its plans starting from today onwards. The new rates are slightly costlier as compared to the initial offer.

Earlier, postpaid Jio Prime customers had two options; 60GB monthly data for Rs. 309 and 120GB monthly data for Rs. 509. Well, now there will be five different plans effective from today. The Rs. 309 plan will just offer 30GB of data with 1GB daily usage limit. For those who don't like daily limits, the company is offering a Rs. 409 plan, where customers will get 20GB data per month without any daily caps.

Users will get 60GB of data for Rs. 509 with a daily limit of 2GB. At Rs. 799, the monthly offered data is 90GB with 3GB daily limit. At Rs. 999, users will get 60GB of data without any daily caps as well.

For prepaid customers, there are now nine different plans to choose from. The cheapest one offers 1.05GB of data at Rs. 52 for seven days. Then there is the Rs. 149 plan where users will get 4.2GB data for 28 days with a daily cap of 0.15GB.

There is also the Rs. 399 plan for 70 days with 1GB daily usage limit. Reliance is offering 84GB of data for 84 days with a 1GB daily cap at Rs. 459.

Those who are hungry for data will be provided 98GB of data for 49 days with 2GB daily cap at Rs. 509.

There are two that have no daily caps. The Rs. 999 plan will provide 60GB of data which is valid for 90 days. While the Rs. 1,999 plan will give 125GB data for 180 days.

The costliest plan for prepaid customers is at Rs. 4,999 where users will get 350GB of data for 360 days. Notably, all these offers are exclusive to the Jio Prime customers.

In addition, as per TRAI regulations, Reliance Jio's unlimited SMS plan will let users send only 100 free SMS daily.