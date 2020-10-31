Reliance Jio Adds 27.2 Million Customers In Q2; Net Profit Rises To Rs. 2,844 Crore News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is now serving more than 400 million customers in India, which means that it has become the largest telecom player to cross this mark. Besides, the company has reported a profit of Rs. 2,844 crore in the Q2 of this financial year. Notably, Jio had reported a net profit of Rs. 990 crore in the Q2 FY20.

The company said that it is the only telecom operator outside China that has crossed this mark. Jio also highlighted that it has managed to achieve average data consumption up to 12GB, which is slightly less than Q1. On the other hand, Airtel's data usage has been increased to 16GB per month.

Reliance Jio New Customers In Q2: Details

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has added 27.2 million customers during the same quarter. Apart from a new subscriber addition, Reliance Jio has managed to achieve Rs. 145 average revenue per user per month, whereas it was Rs. 140 per month in the Q1 FY21. Similarly, the company has managed to touch 1,442 crore GB data in Q2 against 1420 crore GB data in the Q1 of this financial year. In addition, the company has posted 93, 223 crore minutes of voice traffic in Q2.

This is quite surprising as India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is still behind Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs. 162. Notably, Airtel is expected to increase its ARPU more in the coming days due to its IPL plans.

Reliance Jio Developing 5G New Radio Software

Meanwhile, the company said that it is developing software platforms and core systems to operate 5G networks in India. This development comes a week after the company joined hands with Qualcomm to bring 5G solutions in the country. In addition, the company is planning to bring affordable 4G and 5G smartphones at very affordable prices.

