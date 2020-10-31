Just In
- 33 min ago Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone Expected To Launch On November 4: What To Expect?
-
- 39 min ago Xiaomi Wear App 2.0 Update Brings In Real-Time Status, Data Management
- 44 min ago Samsung Grand Diwali Fest Offers 2020: Up To 60% Off On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs And More
- 48 min ago GP WhatsApp APK Download: How To Download GP WhatsApp Latest Version For Android?
Don't Miss
- News Banjara community religious leader Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans To Host Grand Virtual Birthday Bash For King Khan
- Sports IPL 2020: Team Bana Lo takes internet by storm
- Automobiles PAL-V Liberty Flying Car Is Now Road Legal In Europe: Here Are The Details
- Finance Vodafone Idea To Spearhead Tariff Hike: CEO
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Inspires Us To Suit Up And Richa Chadha’s Kaftan Dress Decoded Too
- Travel 10 Best Places In Bangalore To Dine Out With Your Beloved This Karva Chauth
- Education DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared For UG & PG Admission 2020-21
Reliance Jio Adds 27.2 Million Customers In Q2; Net Profit Rises To Rs. 2,844 Crore
Reliance Jio is now serving more than 400 million customers in India, which means that it has become the largest telecom player to cross this mark. Besides, the company has reported a profit of Rs. 2,844 crore in the Q2 of this financial year. Notably, Jio had reported a net profit of Rs. 990 crore in the Q2 FY20.
The company said that it is the only telecom operator outside China that has crossed this mark. Jio also highlighted that it has managed to achieve average data consumption up to 12GB, which is slightly less than Q1. On the other hand, Airtel's data usage has been increased to 16GB per month.
Reliance Jio New Customers In Q2: Details
The wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has added 27.2 million customers during the same quarter. Apart from a new subscriber addition, Reliance Jio has managed to achieve Rs. 145 average revenue per user per month, whereas it was Rs. 140 per month in the Q1 FY21. Similarly, the company has managed to touch 1,442 crore GB data in Q2 against 1420 crore GB data in the Q1 of this financial year. In addition, the company has posted 93, 223 crore minutes of voice traffic in Q2.
This is quite surprising as India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is still behind Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs. 162. Notably, Airtel is expected to increase its ARPU more in the coming days due to its IPL plans.
Reliance Jio Developing 5G New Radio Software
Meanwhile, the company said that it is developing software platforms and core systems to operate 5G networks in India. This development comes a week after the company joined hands with Qualcomm to bring 5G solutions in the country. In addition, the company is planning to bring affordable 4G and 5G smartphones at very affordable prices.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,979
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,499
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,849
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099