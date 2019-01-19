ENGLISH

Reliance Jio adds 27.9 mn subscribers in Q3, post 65% jump in net profit

Jio said that video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 460 crore hours per month.

    Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio said that sustained its pace of underlying subscriber additions with net addition during the quarter of 27.9 million in the third quarter as against 28.4 million in the previous quarter.

    Jio said that its gross adds at 32.7 million with the lowest industry churn rate at 0.61 percent per month.

    Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "The Jio family is now 280 million strong and growing on one of the world's largest mobile data networks, in line with our vision of connecting everyone and everything, everywhere - always at the highest quality and the most affordable price. We are similarly working on re-inventing the connectivity solutions market for Homes and Enterprise with our next generation FTTX services.

    "Our relentless focus is on creating platforms to truly transform the digital life of every citizen of India across connectivity, commerce, media and entertainment, financial services, agriculture, education, and healthcare, which will further enhance productivity and economic prospects of our nation," he said.

    Jio said that video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 460 crore hours per month. It reported average data consumption per user per month of 10.8 GB and average voice consumption of 794 minutes per user per month.

    It added JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer (by Reliance Retail) with exchange policy and ₹501 upfront commitment has continued to witness good customer traction.

    Meanwhile, it reported that a jump of 65 percent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of a rise in customer base. Its standalone revenue from operations of Rs.10,383 crore (12.4 percent QoQ growth).

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
