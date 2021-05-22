Reliance Jio Adds Extra Spectrum In Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is all set to provide better services in Karnataka as it has deployed an additional 15 MHz spectrum in the state. The additional spectrum is likely to help the telecom operator to double its bandwidth in the 850 MHz band. Similarly, the 2300 MHz bandwidth will be increased by 25 percent.

Reliance Jio Spectrum Available in Karnataka

The telecom operator acquired 5MHz in the 850MHz band, 5MHz in the 1800MHz band, and 10MHz in the 2300MHz band. Reliance Jio states that spectrum enhancement will help all professionals who are working from home, attending online classes, and running businesses from home.

"As of date, Jio has gone ahead with the deployment of all the three spectrums across all 22.3K sites spread across the state... Spectrum augmentation of this magnitude will certainly help improve the network experience manifold for the entire Jio subscriber base in Karnataka," Reliance Jio said.

The telecom operator also announced that it has 2.1 million users in Karnataka, which is why it is expanding its 4G network by 28 percent.

Notably, Reliance Jio was the highest bidder in the recently concluded spectrum auctions. The company purchased 488.35MHz spectrum in three bands, such as 850MHz, 1800MHz, and 2300MHz. The company acquired spectrum for 20 years at the cost of Rs. 57,123 crores.

Reliance Jio Added 20 MHz In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Apart from deploying additional spectrum in Karnataka, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has added an extra 20 MHz spectrum across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This additional 20 MHz is expected to help the telecom operator to increase its user base.

"Jio currently has 426 million subscribers and with the enhanced spectrum footprint, RJIL will enhance network capacity to service its existing users. This enhancement will also help in adding the next 300 million users that will move to digital services and towards the transition to 5G services too," the telecom operator added.

Additional Spectrum Might Improve Jio's 4G Services

This additional spectrum is expected to improve the company's services in the crowded spaces in these circles. We expect that Jio's customers in Banglore, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana circle will appreciate the company's move as the data demand has been increased in almost all circles.

In addition, we believe that the company might add more spectrum in other circles as it wants to improve its services and attract subscribers from Airtel and Vi.

