Reliance Jio Affect: Airtel Demonstrates 5G Network In Hyderabad News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even since Reliance Jio shared its plans to bring 5G services in the second half of 2021, all telecom players are gearing up for the same. In fact, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel has announced that its network is ready for the fifth-generation network.

The company has also demonstrated and orchestrate live 5G service in Hyderabad city. Notably, the telecom operator did this testing on its existing spectrum, i.e, 1800 Mhz band via Non-Stand Alone technology.

"Every one of our investments is future-proofed as this game-changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said.

It is worth mentioning that Airtel said that its 5G services are capable of providing 10X latency and 100X concurrency if we compare this with the existing technologies. This means users can download full movies in seconds. However, the full potential of the 5G network will be available after the technology comes to India.

"We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the ecosystem to come together with applications, devices, and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit," he added.

Airtel also highlighted that it has used the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones for the demonstration in Hyderabad. Additionally, the telecom operator announced that 20 smartphones are already compatible with its 5G network and users are not required to change the SIM to get the network on their handsets. However, the company has not made any official announcement on the pricing front and said it is too early.

Best Mobiles in India