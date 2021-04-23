Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Enterprise Postpaid Plans; Offering Data Up To 3300GB News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching dozens of prepaid packs, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is finally looking at other segments to increase its revenue. The telecom operator has recently launched Integrated IoT Solutions for enterprises and now added new postpaid plans for the same segment. The company has launched these postpaid plans under its enterprise arm called Vi Business.

Vi Business has announced the launch of new postpaid plans for enterprises, SMEs, and startups starting at Rs. 299. The new enterprise packs Vi offers several benefits, such as protection against viruses, malicious apps, spyware, and dangerous websites.

Also, the company offers location tracking that allows enterprises to track their field workers and data control services. However, Vi is not only a telecom operator, which offers postpaid plans for the enterprises' segment. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel also ship plans in the same segment. So, we are listing all business plans from both leading telecom operators.

Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans

Notably, Airtel offers four plans under the same segment. These postpaid plans are available at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,599. The Rs. 299 plan offers 10 GB 3G/4G data, 100 messages, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. This plan ships Airtel Thanks benefit, hello tune, Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy, and antivirus.

The Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers 50 GB 3G/4G data, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits for one month. This pack also ships Airtel Call Manager, G Suite, and Tracemate access. The Rs. 499 postpaid plan ships 100 GB of data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 30 days.

It includes Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime access. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 1,599, where users get 500 GB of data 100 messages, and unlimited calling. This pack also ships Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime access, Airtel Call Manager, G Suite, and Tracemate for 30 days.

Reliance Jio Business Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers three plans under its Business segment. TheseJio Business plans are priced at Rs. 901, Rs. 1,201, and Rs. 2,001. The Rs. 901 postpaid plan offers 100 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calling. The Rs. 1,201 postpaid plan ships, 150 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling.

This plan also ships Microsoft 365 with Office Apps, Outlook Email, OneDrive storage, and Microsoft Teams access. Besides, Jio Business offers Jio Attendance access, and marketing access, which allows users to take a business online. Another pack of Rs. 2,001 ships 300 Mbps speed and unlimited calling.

Best Mobiles in India