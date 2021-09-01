Reliance Jio, Airtel Likely To Launch New Market Strategies This Week: What To Expect? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel are reportedly planning to come up with a new marketing strategy to attract broadband users of Vi. Notably, Vodafone-Idea is losing customers and market share in the country, which is why both leading telcos are launching marketing strategies.

Airtel New Marketing Strategy

Airtel is likely to launch a co-branding strategy with PepsiCo India, where the telecom operator is expected to offer 2GB of data with the latter products, such as Uncle Chips, KurKure, and Doritos. This is not the first time when Airtel is planning to launch such offers, earlier the telco used to provide 1GB and 2GB of data with the same products.

"Data is an important currency, with people using it to work from home, for online education, gaming to streaming video content," a senior PepsiCo India executive was quoted by ET. He added that "Consumers regularly stock up on preferred foods and beverage products, inclining towards larger pack sizes to avail of larger chunks of free data".

The report said that the Airtel and PepsiCo branding pact will be available from this week and is expected to continue by the end of this financial year. Airtel has not made any announcement on the same marketing initiatives, but the report claims that the telco branding will be on the covers of all chips packets.

In addition, both companies are likely to spend Rs. 30 crores on TV, print, and digital advertisements. However, to avail the benefits of the free coupon, buyers have to go to the My Coupon option on the telco's Thanks app and type the code to get the free data.

Reliance Jio New Packs

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched new packs for its customers who are looking for affordable packs to watch Disney+ Hotstar as the latter has increased the price from today (September 1, 2021). These packs will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, Rs. 2,599, and Rs. 549 data add-on pack.

It is important to note that these strategies come at that time when Vodafone-Idea is also planning to launch its music streaming app in the coming days. The company is likely to join hands with leading players for the same.

However, the telecom operator has already lost crores of subscribers in the country and its user base stood at 255 million, while Reliance Jio has close to 441 million users and Airtel is providing its services to 321.23 million users in India.

Furthermore, the upcoming marketing initiatives are likely to help Airtel and PepsiCo as data consumption has increased during the pandemic and the same trend will continue for some time.

Best Mobiles in India