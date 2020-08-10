Reliance Jio, Airtel Might Add More Subscribers In Q2 FY21 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel are likely to add more customers in the Q2 FY21.The number was not so good during Q1 FY21 due to the nationwide lockdown. However, analysts believe that the user base might increase by 30 percent.

The analyst suggests that operators are likely to focus on online recharge by 60 percent from around 30 percent. "By the next quarter-end, the telecom sector will gain its subscribers by 20-30 percent. While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will add subscribers, Vodafone Idea will face challenges in customer addition because of its inability to invest in the network," said Rajiv Sharma, research head at SBI Caps.

Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea lost subscribers in the June quarter as all recharge shops were closed due to the lockdown. The latest development comes soon after Vodafone posted its Q1 FY21 result. The operator has reported a net loss of Rs. 25,460 crore in the Q1 of this financial year.

In fact, the average revenue per user stood at Rs. 114, while the 4G user base stands at 104.6 million in the Q1 FY21. Similarly, the data volumes have been increased by 10.6 percent to 4,523 billion MB. On the other hand, the total calling minutes have been declined by 6.0 percent in the same quarter.

"The gross additions were severely impacted by closure of retail stores, during the nationwide lockdown resulting in subscriber base decline to 279.8 million in Q1FY21 from 291.1 million in Q4FY20," Vodafone-Idea said while announcing its Q1 results.

Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Lost 75 Lakh Customers

Recently, TRAI has also issued the subscriber data of March, where Airtel has lost more than 12 lakh customers, whereas Vodafone-Idea lost 63 lakh subscribers. On the other hand, Reliance Jio added 93 lakh users during the same month. Talking about the market share, Reliance Jio stands at 33.47 percent market. Airtel has managed to get 28.31 percent share, while Vodafone-Idea added 27.57 percent market share.

