Reliance Jio And Airtel Continue To Increase Market Share: Here's How

Reliance Jio and Airtel are likely to increase their market share in revenue in the coming months. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea is expected to lose as it is unable to make any investment in the 4G operations or network.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have already captured 72 percent of RMS (market share in telecom) as the former has 38 percent share, the latter managed to achieve 34 percent share, and India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has only 19 percent as per Jefferies.

Vodafone-Idea Is Losing Market Share

In addition, industry experts belives that Vodafone- Idea's financial condition is shifting RMS to other telecom operators (Reliance Jio and Airtel). Besides, a relief from the government is likely to help both leading telecom operators and might increase cash flows.

"If Vi continues to be unable to adequately invest in its network, then (revenue) market share gains for Bharti/Jio will continue, and any form of relief from the government would be an added positive for Bharti and Jio," Jefferies was quoted by ET.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea are looking for relief from the Department of Telecommunication. The telcos are looking for fewer telecom levies, easier payment for all dues, and time for paying spectrum dues to improve the financial condition of the telecom sector.

Goldman Sachs said that Vodafone-Idea needs to have $9.5 billion of capital in the next four years. Notably, Vodafone-Idea is looking at Rs. 25,000 crores funding to run its operations smoothly. Reliance Jio and Airtel have managed to achieve 4 percent and 2 percent growth in revenue in Q1 of this financial year. Vodafone-Idea revenue decreases by 5 percent in the same period.

Reliance Jio Upcoming JioPhone Next Smartphone

It is worth noting that the telecom sector is likely to increase its revenue this year due to the tariff hike by Vodafone-Idea and Airtel. Surprisingly, Reliance Jio has not increased the prices, which means the telecom operator wants to attract users to its platform.

Besides, the company is bringing its ultra-affordable smartphone called the JioPhone Next. The JioPhone Next is expected to attract 2G users of other telecom operators; however, we believe that it depends on the pricing.

