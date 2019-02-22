Reliance Jio announces special benefits on Samsung M series News oi-Priyanka Dua Jio users who wish to buy new smartphones can now get through an exclusive sale which will be held on February 22. 12 pm to 1 pm.

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has announced an exclusive sale for the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones for its users.

Jio has also announced a special Double Data Offer for Jio subscribers on the M series devices.

"The Jio Double-Data benefit on Galaxy M series brings savings as well as the freedom to enjoy the unlimited video, music, cricket and much more," the telco said.

Here's how you can buy the phone during the exclusive sale:

1. Jio subscribers to be held on February 22, 2019, from 12 pm to 1 pm.

2. On the day of the sale, Jio subscribers need to click on sale banner on Jio.com & MyJio app. Post authentication of their Jio number, they can proceed and participate in this sale.

3. The newly launched Galaxy M20 and M10 will be available during the Sale. Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs. 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at INR 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Double Data Offer:

1. The double data offer is said to bring savings worth up to Rs. 3,110.

2. Anyone who purchases a Samsung Galaxy M20 or M10 on or after February 5 and is an active prepaid subscriber of Jio services will be eligible for the offer.

3. To avail the offer, the Galaxy M series user must perform a recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 on or after February 5 and the offer is available till May 5.

4 The double data will be given to eligible users in form of 10 Double Data Vouchers which can be availed between February 5 and June 30, 2020.

5. The user shall be entitled to one Double Data Voucher per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges within this period.