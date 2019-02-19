Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will go on sale at 12 PM today: Discounts and offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Interested in the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones? Well, you can try your luck today.

Samsung announced the Galaxy M series smartphones with two models - Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 earlier this year. These models replace the affordable Galaxy J and Galaxy On series smartphones with their revamped design and disruptive pricing. Similar to the Chinese rivals, these smartphones are also online-only models and will be exclusive to Amazon India.

Today, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will go on sale for the fourth time today at 12 PM. So, if you are planning to buy any of these affordable smartphones from Samsung, then this is the right time. You need to hurry up to grab your hands on the smartphone before it goes out of stock.

Discounts and offers

Buyers can get 5% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase of these phones and choosing EMI payment option. Also, the Galaxy M series comes with the Total Damage Protection starting from Rs. 699.

Reliance Jio and Samsung have teamed up to offer the Jio Galaxy Club offer with these new Samsung smartphones. As per this offer, the buyers of these Samsung phones can avail up to Rs. 3,110 discount and double data offer for 10 recharges on both the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. There will also be no cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price

When it comes to the pricing of these new Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M10 is available in two variants. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is priced at Rs. 7,990. The high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,990.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M20, this one is also available in two storage variants. The low-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 10,990. And, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 12,990.