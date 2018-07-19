Reliance Jio beats incumbent telcos: TRAI MySpeed Data

A major setback for incumbents telecom players, as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of May.

According to the data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio registered an average download speed at 22.3 Mbps in May, while India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel recorded 9.7 Mbps.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered a slight dip in download speeds in May at 6.7 and 6.1 Megabit per second (Mbps), respectively.

However, India's third largest telecom service provider has managed to garner the highest upload speed in the same month.

Meanwhile, Jio announced that its MJioPhone Monsoon Hungama offers from July 20 at 5:01 pm.

Through this offer, buyers will be able to exchange any old feature phone(of any brand) for a brand new JioPhone (existing model) at an effective entry cost of only Rs. 501.

Jio said that 25 million Indians are already using the JioPhone and millions can now adopt the JioPhone, with the entry cost being brought down further with the Monsoon Hungama Offer.

With as many as 500 million Indians still using feature phones with no access to the Internet, the doors of Digital Life are closed to them mainly because of the problem of affordability, Jio further said.

The telco also said that apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube, will be available to all JioPhone users with effect from 15th August 2018.

To recall Jiophone 2 was launched at the 41st Annual General Meeting. The new phone comes with 2.4-inch QVGA display QWERTY keypad along with a 4-way navigation key.