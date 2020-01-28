Reliance Jio Becomes Largest Telecom Operator In Terms Of Revenue And Subscribers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has become the number one telecom player in terms of both subscribers' base and revenue, in just three years of its operations. The operator has managed to garner 36.9 crore subscribers in November last year. And now, it has been reported that the former is gaining customers as Vodafone-Idea is losing its base.

According to the telecom regulator, Vodafone-Idea has lost 3.6 crore consumers in November. "The increase in RJio's subscriber base is largely at the cost of a reduction in the subscriber base of Vodafone Idea Limited, whose subscriber market share has declined consistently in the last two years," Ind-Ra report said.

The firm also said that the revenue market share of Reliance Jio witnessed an increase of 34.9 percent in Q2 of this financial year, which is now the highest among Airtel, BSNL, MTNL, and Vodafone-Idea. Meanwhile, the firm pointed out that the ARPU of telecom operators is improving from the last two quarters. It said the recent hike by the operators will increase the revenue of the operators.

"The average revenue per user (ARPU) reported by telecom companies (telcos) has started showing signs of recovery in the last two to three quarters. Moreover, the recent tariff hikes by telcos in the range of 25 to 35 percent are likely to support the increase in ARPU over the next few quarters," Ind-Ra said in a statement.

The report suggested that the broadband subscriber base will also increase, due to the demand for data and the affordable prices. Furthermore, the firm highlighted that the TRAI decision on evaluating the floor prices is a good move by the operator. The firm said that this will provide some relief to operators, as they are struggling in the market. The firm has also downgraded the rating of the Vodafone-Idea.

