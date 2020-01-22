Vodafone Offering 270GB Data With Its Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has launched a new plan long-term plan in India. The Rs. 997 plan is valid for 180 days, and it is available in Uttar Pradesh. The company has introduced this plan after launching the Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 2,399 plans which are valid for 365 days.

This newly launched plan provides 1.5GB 4G data per day and unlimited calls. It also includes unlimited local and national calls to all networks (Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL). This plan also ships 100 messages per day for 180 days. Besides, users will get a one-year subscription of Vodafone Play of Rs. 499 and subscription of ZEE5, which is worth Rs. 999, reports TelecomTalk.

It is worth noting that the company has many long-term plans. It includes Rs. 1,499 and the Rs. 2,399 plans. These plans are valid for 2365 days. It offers unlimited calls, ZEE5, and Vodafone Play subscription. The Rs. 1,499 provides 1.5GB data per day and Rs. 2,399 plan is giving only 24GB data for the entire duration.

Vodafone Launches Rs. 558 And Rs. 398 Prepaid Plans: Here Are The Details

Apart from that, the company has launched two prepaid plans. The Rs. 558 and Rs. 398 are available in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. The Rs. 558 provides 3GB data per day for 56 days. This means users will get 168GB data for the entire duration. On the other hand, Rs. 398 is valid for only 28 days. The rest of the benefit is the same.

It also includes a one-year subscription of Vodafone Play for one year worth Rs. 499 and a one-year subscription of Zee5 Rs. 999 to its users. The company has also revised its Rs. 19 plan and now offers 200MB data instead of 150 MB data. Vodafone is also offering Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 199, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 269, Rs. 299, Rs. 555, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699 plans.

