    Reliance Jio becomes second largest telecom company in India: Report

    TRAI data reveals that Reliance Jio alone added 77.93 lakh customers in February. While BSNL added around 9 lakh new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 11.62 crores.

    By
    |

    Mukesh Ambani- driven Reliance Jio has now become the second largest telecom company in India, according to a TOI report.

    Reliance Jio becomes second largest telecom company in India: Report

     

    As per a report the company has overtaken Bharti Airtel in terms of subscriber base.

    The report also reveals that at present Jio has 306 million users while Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has only 284 million subscribers.

    However, Vodafone Idea continues to lead the industry with 387 million users.

    Reliance has started its operations in 2016 and because of its cheap tariff prices almost all telecom players are launching new plans every day.

    Meanwhile, TRAI data reveals that Reliance Jio alone added 77.93 lakh customers in February. While BSNL added around 9 lakh new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 11.62 crores.

    On the other hand, India's biggest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea lost 57.87 lakh, mobile subscribers.

    ICRA also said that RJio's active subscriber market share has strengthened to 24.4 percent in February 2019 (23.5 percent in January 2019). Vodafone-Idea continues to lead the market with 36.9 percent market share (37.6 percent in January 2019), followed by Bharti at 32.1 percent (32.4 percent in January 2019).

    The wireless broadband subscriber base continues to maintain its strong growth trajectory, increasing to 532.0 million in February 2019 or 45 percent of the total subscriber base, witnessing the addition of 10.2 million during the month. RJio leads the wireless broadband market, with a market share of 56 percent, followed by Bharti and Vodafone-Idea at 21 percent each.

    For RJio, 100 percent of its subscribers are broadband subscribers, while the same ratio for Vodafone-Idea stood at 27 percent and for Bharti stood at 32 percent.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
