Reliance Jio Brings Emergency Data Loan Facility: How To Use

Reliance Jio offers several benefits to its prepaid and postpaid users. Similarly, there is a facility called the Emergency Data loan facility, where users will get data loans. In fact, this data loan facility will allow users to get the data and pay later, which means users can use data and pay later.

The new service is simple and can be available by the company's application called the MyJio app. Besides, the Mumbai-based telecom operator allows users to get data up to 1GB five times, which means users can avail data up to 5GB of data in total.

Jio Emergency Data loan Price And Data Details

The data will help all Jio users to use data after exhausting the exact amount of data. However, users have to pay Rs. 11 per GB of data, which means users have to pay Rs. 55 to get the 5GB data and to continue the data services. Notably, this facility is available for those users who are already using the base plan of the telecom operator. However, to access the services, Reliance Jio users need to look at these steps.

Here's How To Avail Data From Jio Emergency Data Loan Facility

Step 1: First, you need to open the My Jio application of the company on your device.

Step 2: Now, you have to tap on the menu option.

Step 3: Click on the Emergency data loan banner.

Step 4: After that, you have to tap on the activate now option to get the data loan from the company's application.

Payment Process Of Jio Emergency Data Loan

Step 1: Click on the MyJio application on your device and tap on the menu option from the top left of the page.

Step 2: Click on the Emergency Data loan facility. Tap on the proceed option of the Emergency Data loan facility.

Step 3: Then, you have to click on the payment option and all your amount will be reflected on the screen. To clear, the payment, you have to tap on the payment mode option for the loan, you have taken from Reliance Jio to fulfil the needs of the data.

