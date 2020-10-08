Reliance Jio Charging Rs.135 For OTT Subscription On Its Postpaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has introduced a new scheme, where users have to pay security deposits on postpaid plans and OTT subscriptions. According to the new terms and conditions issued by Reliance Jio, the minimum period of the highly-priced plan of Rs. 1, 499 is six months.

This means that if any user wants to exit from this plan, then they have to pay some amount, including additional taxes. Besides, the company also pointed out that users have to pay an extra Rs. 135 plus taxes for OTT subscriptions.

These apps include Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Jio apps, (JioNews, and JioTV), and many more. Notably, the company has not announced anything if anyone wants to opt-out from the OTT subscription. Apart from these announcements, the company highlighted that users have to spend a security deposit on its postpaid plans. Additionally, users will get extra data in the USA and UAE. This includes unlimited calling, roaming, and free messages.

WhatsApp To Share Some Data With Reliance Jio

Meanwhile, Facebook informed the Competition Commission Of India that WhatsApp will share with some data with Reliance Jio. "Its use is limited, proportionate and solely for the purpose of implementing the Proposed Commercial Arrangement," the Facebook unit said. Adding to that, "This data is neither exclusionary, inimitable nor rare and substitutes exist and it will be processed in accordance with applicable law and parties' data policies".

Notably, Facebook bought a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio for JioMart. The company has invested Rs. 43, 574 crore in the formers platform. "One focus of our collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy," a Facebook said while announcing its deal with Reliance Jio.

