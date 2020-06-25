Watch To Watch: Google Search Introduces OTT Recommendations To Easily Find TV Shows, Movies News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Search is one of the go-to platforms for any queries and now, the company is making it easier to search for TV shows and movies for the Indian audience. Google Search now integrates various streaming sites including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, and more, to provide suggestions.

What To Watch On Google Search

The new feature is available in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and English, with more language support expected soon. Presently, Google Search has integrated six OTTs, namely Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, SonyLIV, Voot, and YouTube.

However, the Google Search recommendation list has skipped Amazon Prime Video and a couple of Indian OTTs like Zee5 and AltBalaji. These and more are expected to be added in the coming days. If you're looking for a new TV series or movie to watch, you can simply Google "good shows to watch" or "what to watch" to get these suggestions from the above-listed OTTs.

To make things more convenient, users can also get personalized recommendations by selecting their OTT subscription. This can be done by tapping the 'Edit Provider' tab at the top-right corner of the search results page. For instance, if you select only Netflix or YouTube, you will get recommendations from these platforms only.

Selecting a particular OTT provider will give users a personalized recommendation and will also let Google know your preferences for future Search results. Google Search has also introduced a 'Watchlist' feature, where users can save shows and movies for later. Additionally, the feature also brings in different genres to choose from, like documentaries, comedies, best Hollywood movies of 2019, etc.

Also, the Google mobile app allows users to tap any of the results from the recommended list to get more information. It could be details like a brief synopsis, genre, top cast, and so on. The Watchlist feature is handier here, as the user's personalized watchlist can be saved on the app.

How Does It Help?

Thanks to multiple OTT platforms, we're flooded with TV shows and movies to watch. However, it could be time-consuming to filter out which of the series or movies you'd rather watch. Although the algorithms on the OTTs provide similar types of content, it could still be crowding at times. The Google Search recommendation now gives a clearer idea of what to watch and where to watch.

