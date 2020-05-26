Gaming With Prime Offers Free Smartphone In-Game Content On Popular Titles

ENGLISH

    Amazon offers monthly and annual Prime subscriptions with benefits like Prime Music, Prime Video, and free one day delivery on various products. Amazon India has now introduced one more benefit to the Prime customers, where users can now get in-game content on popular smartphone games.

    Gaming With Prime Offers Free Smartphone In-Game Content

     

    As of now, these benefits are only available for Android smartphone users and the company has confirmed that these privileges will get extended to iOS users soon.

    Supported Games

    As of now, titles like World Cricket Championship 2, World Cricket Championship 3, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Words With Friends 2, Black Desert Mobile, Mafia City, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Ludo King will also be added to the list in the coming days.

    How To Get Free In-Game Content Via Gaming With Prime?

    Download any of the aforementioned games from the Google Play Store and look for the option, which says sign-in using Amazon account and use your Prime credential to log in to the game. When prompted, click on Allow and you will be able to claim free in-game content.

    The free in-game content depends on the title to title, a game like the World Cricket Championship 3 offers perks like coin packs, whereas the Mafia City offers a lot of in-game credits such as gold, cash, faster build-up speeds, and faster training speeds.

    Do note that, some of these deals will expire and there will be newer deals that will replace the expired on. The company is likely to add more titles in the coming days and if you play any of these games, then Gaming with Prime will you an edge over your opponent.

    To learn more about this, open Amazon app > Prime > Gaming with Prime and it will show all the features and the list of updated games that one can take benefits from this offer.

    amazon prime news games prime
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2020

