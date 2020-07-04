Reliance Jio Compensation Offer: Free Services To JioFiber Customers For Two Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free services to its JioFiber customers. The company is providing free unlimited calling and data for the next two days. JioFiber users can avail these services via MyJio applications. In fact, some of the users in Delhi have already confirmed that they are getting this offer.

The company is offering free services along with content from OTT players for two days, reports Gadgets360. The report states that the company is not deducting data from the ongoing data of customers. Notably, the company has introduced this offer as its customers have reported some issues in the past few days.

JioFiber has also messaged its customers, "We believe you experienced some difficulties with JioFiber services a few days ago. In lieu of the same & as a small gesture from our side, we have credited your account with UNLIMITED DATA FOR 2 DAYS, AT NO COST. Team JioFiber."

JioFiber Plans In India

Currently, Reliance Jio is offering six broadband plans to its customers. The plans are available at Rs. 699, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 8,499. The Rs. 699 is offering 100 Mbps speed 150GB data along with 100GB data for the lockdown. It ships content from all Jio applications, including security for five devices. The Rs. 849 is providing 600GB data, including 200GB data for the lockdown) with 100 Mbps speed, along with TV video calling. It ships gaming, security for devices, and access to Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and many more.

The Rs. 1,299 gets you 250 Mbps speed along with 1000GB data, unlimited calling, and free security for five devices and content from all leading OTT players. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 2,499 is offering 1,450GB data along with 1,250GB data for the lockdown, including free voice calling and access to all OTT partners, while Rs. 3,999 ships 2,500GB data and 2,500GB data for the lockdown.

The plan is offering free calling, gaming, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more services. It also includes device security, TV video calling, and home networking. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 8,499 is offering 1 Gbps speed along with 10,000GB data, including 5,000GB data for the lockdown.

