Reliance Jio Continues To Be Largest Player In The Telecom Sector News oi-Priyanka Dua

After giving a tough fight to other operators, Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in terms of revenue, and subscriber's base in the September quarter. Now, it has been reported that the operator is still leading the sector.

"RJio maintained its position in December 2019 with a subscriber market share of 32.1 percent and a revenue market share of 35.4 percent. This is significantly higher than its subscriber market share of 23.8 percent and revenue market share of 29.8 percent a year ago," India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said in a statement.

The firm said that the Vodafone-Idea is losing its market share in India and that is the reason why Reliance Jio is leading the industry. It is worth mentioning that the operator had launched its services in 2016 and in just three and half-year of its operations, it has become the number one player.

"VIL sheds 100 basis points revenue market share and 20 basis points subscriber market share on a quarter to quarter basis, largely to RJio in 3QFY20. That being said, the growth in the subscriber base of RJio moderated in December 2019. As against the average monthly increase of around 9 million subscribers in the last one year, the subscribers grew by only 0.1 million in December 2019," the firm added.

Notably, Vodafone merged its operations with Idea in 2018, and it is still in the process of integrating the network. The company has so far integrated 17 circles out of 22. The company is also sitting on a huge debt, and it is looking for a relief package from the Department of Telecommunication. Meanwhile, the firm said that setting up floor pricing for telecom operators and bringing IUC rates will help the sector to improve its current situation.

Best Mobiles in India