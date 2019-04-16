Reliance Jio crossed 300 million subscriber mark: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Jio is 'Celebrating 300 million users' in its television commercials during the ongoing IPL season.

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has reportedly crossed 300 million marks in just two-and-a-half years of its operations, PTI reported.

According to the report the milestone was reached on March 22. However, queries sent to Jio on the matter remained unanswered.

In fact, Jio is 'Celebrating 300 million users' in its television commercials during the ongoing IPL season.

Jio has also become the fastest company in the world to achieve 100 million customers in just 170 days of its operations which means seven users per second and the most interesting part is there that Bharti Airtel crossed this mark in the 19th year of its operations. While Vodafone Idea became the largest telecom player in the country after the merger.

Meanwhile, Jio has announced the launch of JioNews mobile application as well as web-based service. The app is available on both the Google Play Store & Apple App Store for users to download.

JioNews offers breaking news every second, 150+ Live News channels, 800+ Magazines, 250+ Newspapers, Famous Blogs, and news websites from India and across the world in 12+ languages.

Furthermore, users can completely personalize their homepage by choosing their interest areas from politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology, lifestyle, fashion, career, health, astrology, financial and many more. With an integrated AI & ML technology, JioNews scans thousands of news sources and brings only the most relevant of the content to its users to consume.

Users can also enjoy news on the go with 150+ Live TV news channels which include all the leading and popular TV news channels from across the country. One can also enjoy the latest trending videos across Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, technology, sports & the list goes on.

For those who prefer reading, they will be able to choose from 800+ magazines across various categories. They can start their mornings with leading daily newspapers from across the country and much more on JioNews

Jio users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.