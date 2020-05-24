Reliance Jio Discontinues Rs. 98, Rs. 1,299 And Some Add-On Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is launching and revising plans on a daily basis. The company has recently launched a yearly plan of Rs. 2,399. On the other hand, the telco has discontinued one plan. In fact, the company has removed several plans from its prepaid list this year. In that way, we are going to list all those plans that are not available on the Jio platform.

Reliance Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack: Details

Reliance Jio has more than 388 million customers on its platform. However, the company is still struggling to increase its average revenue per user. So, in order to increase its APRU, Jio has recently removed Rs. 98 prepaid plan, and now the plan starts from Rs. 129. If we talk about the benefits of Rs. 96 plan, then it used to offer 2GB data and 100 messages for 28 days. This plan also ships 1,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,299 Prepaid Pack: Details

The company has also removed Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan. The plan used to offer benefits for 336 days. The plan used to provide 2GB data per month, 12,000 minutes for calling on other networks. It includes free calling on the same network and JioPhone. This prepaid pack used to offer 3,600 messages for the entire period.

Reliance Jio Revises Add-On Packs Validity: Details

Recently, Reliance Jio has announced 30-days validity on add-on packs. These plans are priced at Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. These plans are offering 30GB, 40GB, and 50GB data per day. The company has reduced the validity of these works from home plans.

Earlier, these plans were valid until the base packs exist. But now, there is a FUP on these plans. This means you can only use these work from home packs for 30 days. It is worth mentioning that Jio is also offering Rs. 251 prepaid plan, which is offering 2GB data for 51 days.

