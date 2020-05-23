Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Yearly Plan: Which One You Should Opt? News oi-Priyanka Dua

The tariff war between telecom operators has started ever since Reliance Jio launched its operations in India. Earlier, big players such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea were leading the market. However, the situation has been changed, and now Reliance Jio has become the number one player in the country.

The three-year-old company has several prepaid plans, and they are really doing well, despite the fact, Jio is charging for outgoing calls. Reliance Jio prepaid plans start from Rs. 126, and that goes up to Rs. 4,999. Recently, the operator has launched Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan. This pack is specially designed for long term users. However, Airtel has also brought the yearly pack to compete with the Reliance Jio pack. So, today we'll compare both plans, and will tell you which plan you should go for.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan: Details

Reliance Jio's Rs. 2,399 plan is offering 2GB data per day. It includes free calling on the same network, and 12,000 minutes on other networks, including Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. This plan ships 100 messages for 365 days. In addition, the user will get access to Jio apps, such as Jio Cinema, JioTV, Jio News, and many more. Apart from that, the company has launched Rs. 2,121, where it is offering 1.5GB data per day. This plan also offers 12,000 minutes free minutes for calling on Jio, 100 messages for 336 days. This plan also offers MyJio App, Jio Saavan, and many more.

Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Plan: Detail

Airtel has also announced that yearly plan, where it is providing unlimited calling, messages, data benefits. The Rs. 2,498 plan ships 2GB data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 365 days. In addition, this plan offers you free access ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. Besides, Rs. 2,498 plan provides you free anti-virus free Hellotunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transaction. The best part of this plan is providing free unlimited calling and this plan is offering 2GB data per day. So, i would suggest you to choose this plan.

