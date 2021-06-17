Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Prepaid Plan With No Daily Limit On Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel announced the launch of a new prepaid plan without any limit on data, which means users are allowed to use all data for the entire period. The new prepaid plan comes soon after Reliance Jio launched five prepaid plans without any fair usage policy.

Airtel New Prepaid Plan: Check Details

Airtel launched a pack of Rs. 456, where the user will get 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for two months. This plan ships a mobile edition of Amazon Prime, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, one year of access to Shaw Academy. It ships Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback. This plan is available on the website and the company's application.

Reliance Jio Rs. 447 Plan Vs Airtel Rs. 456 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 447 offers 50GB of data for 60 days. Besides, this pack also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and access to the Jio application, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Apart from this pack, the telecom operator launched four packs. These packs are available at Rs. 127, Rs. 247, Rs. 597, and Rs. 2,397 respectively. These packs are valid for 15, 30, 90, and 365 days and offer 12GB, 25GB, 75GB, and 365GB of data respectively. In addition, the user gets unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and a subscription to Jio apps.

Surprisingly, Airtel has launched only one plan with no FUP, which offers 50GB of data for 60 days, which means users will not 1GB of data per day. However, Airtel pack of Rs. 456 ships more benefit than Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 447.

Additionally, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is likely to launch more packs under the same segment as these packs might help the telecom operator to attract users to high-value packs.

Furthermore, these non-FUP plans will enable telecom operators to increase their overall revenue along with average revenue per user in the coming months, which is why we are expecting the Vodafone-Idea might join the wagon soon as it is also looking for ways to decrease its dues.

Best Mobiles in India