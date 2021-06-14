Airtel Tests 5G Network With Mid-Band 3500 MHz Spectrum In Gurgaon Cyber Hub News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has finally started 5G trials in the country. The telecom operator has conducted trials in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub in the Millennium city. The site has been operated under the mid-band 3500 spectrum MHz band after the DoT guidelines.

After that, the company is planning to test the 5G trials network in Mumbai in the coming days, sources said. India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel followed all guidelines of the telecom ministry.

The Department of Telecommunication approved 5G trials in the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands to conduct trials in the rural and urban areas. Notably, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea want to develop the next-generation use cases for the next-generation technology in the country.

DoT has allotted 3500 MHz, 28 GHz, and 700 MHz to Airtel for the trials. The telecom operator is expected to conduct 5G trials in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Notably, 5G trials are important for Reliance Jio and Airtel as both claim that their network is 5G ready.

In addition, both telcos have purchased spectrum in the recently concluded auction to cater to the needs of growing data usage due to COVID-19. Earlier, Airtel demonstrated 5G services over a commercial network in Hyderabad. The company demonstrated a 5G line network in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are working with Ericsson for the 5G services. In addition, Airtel said that its networks are capable to operate a 5G network on the existing technology in the existing bands, such as 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2300MHz frequency. It includes sub-GHz bands available at 800MHz and 900MHz.

Besides, the telecom operator also claims that the transition to 5G services is possible through software upgrades on the existing network and infrastructure. It seems good for Airtel and its users as finally trials have been started in the country.

Similarly, Reliance Jio claims that it is also 5G ready and expected to make some announcement on the 5G smartphones and trails at its annual general meeting. The company wants to conduct trials on its own, which means the spectrum auction might be conducted in the Q1 of the next year.

