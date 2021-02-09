Reliance Jio Expanding 4G Services In Kerala; Adding More Towers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching 4G services in all 22 circles, Reliance Jio is now planning to expand its 4G services in few circles. The telecom operator might increase 4G services by 15 percent in Kerala so that it can offer proper services in the state. The demand for 4G services has increased by many folds and that's why both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) start refarming their existing technologies.

In fact, the demand for 4G services in rural, tier II, and III states has been increased ever since telecom companies are offering affordable packs. Notably, Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in Kerala and it has 12000 4G sites.

Reliance Jio Expansion Plans: Details

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio is offering its services to 1 crore customers in Kerala. The company has been increasing its user base and to meet the extra demand of the network, it (Jio) is expanding in Kerala this year by 15 percent, reports Mathrubhumi.

According to the report, the internet demand in Kerala has been increased by 35 percent from April 2020 as people are watching content on an over-the-top platform and playing games. Furthermore, the report highlighted that Reliance Jio installed 30 towers more in Kerala. For the unaware, several people are working from home due to pandemics and that's why telecom operators are expanding 4G services in the country.

Vi Upgrading 3G Networks In Kerala: Details

The new development comes soon after Vi (Vodafone-Idea) upgraded the 3G network in Kerala. The company has also sent messages to its customers. "We request you to kindly select 4G data preferred network type in the network settings of your mobile handset to continue using our services. Dial 199 if you need any further assistance," the telecom operator said to its customers. Currently, Vi is offering all 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in the country.

Best Mobiles in India