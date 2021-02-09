DoT Might Start 5G Trials In Next Two To Three Months News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is reportedly planning to start 5G trials in the next two and three months. The development comes soon after the ministry informed the parliamentary committee that it received 16 applications for the 5G trials in the country.

However, the parliamentary panel said it is disturbing that the trials have been not allowed even after telecom companies and industry bodies requested for the same. "This is in complete contradiction to what the Department had informed the Committee during the examination of Demands for Grants (2020-21) in the month of February 2020 that the Government has allowed all applications for 5G trials in a limited area and for a limited time to test potential 5G India specific use cases," panel said.

In addition, the parliamentary committee wants to know the reason for delaying the 5G trials and offering a 5G spectrum to telecom companies to conduct the same. It said that any further delay in the trials will have a negative impact on the entire ecosystem and might delay in launching 5G services in the country.

DoT To Set Up 5G Use Cases Labs In India

Notably, the DoT is working with several ministries like agriculture, education, Fintech, and more to set 5G use labs. "DoT has approved this proposal for setting up a 5G use Case lab in the Financial Sector at IDRBT with an investment of Rs. 22.1 crore with Rs. 17.5 crore funding by DoT," a report revealed.

The DoT also informed the committee that it is in talks with the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, AIIMS, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development so that it can set up a use cases lab in their premises. Furthermore, the report said that DoT is reportedly planning to conduct trials in limited places and in limited time so that it can check or test the exact potential of the 5G network.

