Reliance Jio Introduces Five Cricket Plans: How To Watch IPL Matches On Disney+ Hotstar

Ahead of IPL season, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of five prepaid plans in the country. These plans will allow you to watch Disney+ Hotstar for one year. It also ships data and calling benefits for 28, 56, and 84 days. These plans will allow you to watch live IPL matches on the OTT platform.

List Of Reliance Jio All Plans That Offer Are Offering Disney+ Subscription

The five plans are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, Rs. 2,599, and one add-on plan of Rs. 499. Let's start with its first plan of Rs. 401, where users get 3GB data per day, along with one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and unlimited calling for 28 days. The second plan of Rs. 598 gives 2GB data per day along with 2GB data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 56 days, while Rs. 777 is offering 1.5GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and unlimited calling for 84 days.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 2,599, which will offer 2GB data daily for 365 days. It also ships unlimited voice and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Besides, these prepaid packs, Reliance Jio has brought an add-on plan, where it is offering 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. This plan is also providing VIP one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399 for the entire period.

JioFiber Plans That Are Offering IPL Subscription

Apart from these prepaid plans, the JioFiber plan of Rs. 999 and above are also offering the same benefit, which means this offer is available on Rs. 1, 499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. These packs are known as Gold, Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum, and Titanium. In addition, these JioFiber packs are providing unlimited calling, 150Mbps, 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps speed. These packs are also offering access to 11 and 12 OTT apps.

