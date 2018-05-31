Reliance Jio introduces new offers for Samsung Galaxy J2( 2018), Galaxy J7 Duo users

Reliance Jio has introduced exclusive offers on two Samsung smartphones - the Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo under which the telco has announced cash back and other benefits to its users.

As a part of the offer, Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) can avail cashback up to Rs. 2,750 in the form of 55 vouchers worth Rs. 50 along with data benefits up to 100GB 4G data in the form of 10GB data for 10 months.

However, the offer is valid till 30th September 2018 and is eligible on - Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plans.

Similarly, like Galaxy J2, the telco is providing instant cash back of Rs 2, 750 with Galaxy J7 Duo and double data benefits that would come with four and more recharges.

Samsung launched Galaxy J2 ( 2018) in April this year at Rs. 8,190. The Galaxy J2 2018 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory.

The Galaxy J2 2018 features 5.0" Super AMOLED display and 2,600 mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Galaxy J2 2018 is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both with LED flash.

Additionally, the Galaxy J2 2018 comes preloaded with Samsung Mall, which uses artificial intelligence to provide a better online shopping experience to users.

While Galaxy J7 Duo comes with a dual rear setup that comprises a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, At the front camera sports 8MP.

Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. It features 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display.

The front camera also comes with advanced modes - the Selfie Focus mode blurs the background, while the Beauty Mode enhances your selfie for a perfect shot. Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with Face Unlock feature, which allows you to unlock your phone effortlessly.

It comes with Exynos 7 series processor,4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.